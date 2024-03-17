Short Interest in Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA) Grows By 19.3%

Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the February 14th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Mural Oncology Price Performance

Shares of MURA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 387,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,499. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.83. Mural Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Mural Oncology

Mural Oncology Plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

