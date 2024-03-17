Short Interest in KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Declines By 13.7%

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,158,500 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the February 14th total of 27,992,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

KWG Group Price Performance

KWGPF remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Friday. KWG Group has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

Get KWG Group alerts:

About KWG Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

KWG Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property development and investment, and hotel operation businesses. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls. The company was formerly known as KWG Property Holding Limited and changed its name to KWG Group Holdings Limited in August 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for KWG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.