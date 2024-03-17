Short Interest in Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Decreases By 8.1%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the February 14th total of 254,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Knight Therapeutics from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KHTRF
Knight Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %
Knight Therapeutics Company Profile
Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Knight Therapeutics
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.