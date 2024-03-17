Short Interest in Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Decreases By 8.1%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the February 14th total of 254,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Knight Therapeutics from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Knight Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of KHTRF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

