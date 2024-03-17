Short Interest in Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Increases By 21.1%

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,060,200 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the February 14th total of 8,304,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 149.9 days.

Keyera Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KEYUF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,139. Keyera has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

