Short Interest in Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Increases By 21.1%

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,060,200 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the February 14th total of 8,304,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 149.9 days.
Keyera Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS KEYUF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,139. Keyera has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07.
About Keyera
