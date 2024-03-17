Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Drops By 10.9%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the February 14th total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 298.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAF remained flat at $86.30 during midday trading on Friday. 19 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.39. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $76.09 and a twelve month high of $109.69.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

