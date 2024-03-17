Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Drops By 10.9%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the February 14th total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 298.8 days.
Kerry Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAF remained flat at $86.30 during midday trading on Friday. 19 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.39. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $76.09 and a twelve month high of $109.69.
Kerry Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kerry Group
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.