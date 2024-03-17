Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Declines By 22.6%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the February 14th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Inpex Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Inpex stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.05. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 17.42%.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

