Short Interest in Gold Resource Co. (NYSE:GORO) Drops By 22.8%

Gold Resource Co. (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the February 14th total of 239,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 564,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 22,830 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gold Resource in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GORO opened at $0.38 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.19.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

