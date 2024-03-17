Short Interest in Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Grows By 24.1%

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 14th total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.5 days.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded down $11.40 on Friday, hitting $301.60. The stock had a trading volume of 619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.29 and a 200 day moving average of $314.23. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $262.00 and a twelve month high of $432.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 26.50%.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

