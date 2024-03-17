Short Interest in FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Expands By 26.6%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 364,200 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the February 14th total of 287,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FSD Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUGE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FSD Pharma by 145.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FSD Pharma during the first quarter worth $35,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FSD Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FSD Pharma by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 270,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

FSD Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUGE opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. FSD Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD-201, an ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

