Short Interest in Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Decreases By 15.8%

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 215,400 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 14th total of 255,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,154.0 days.
Fluidra Price Performance
Shares of FLUIF remained flat at $22.41 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55. Fluidra has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $22.41.
About Fluidra
