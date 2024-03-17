Short Interest in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Drops By 21.9%

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the February 14th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $74.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.58.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.69%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.