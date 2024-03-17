Short Interest in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Grows By 26.6%

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 456,900 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the February 14th total of 360,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 6.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dorman Products by 6.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 6.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 4.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DORM. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $90.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $96.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

