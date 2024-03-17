Short Interest in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Declines By 23.0%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 353,100 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the February 14th total of 458,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of DBD opened at $34.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.50. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $35.20.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBD. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on DBD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 1,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $34,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,562.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marjorie L. Bowen bought 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $77,814.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,014.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 133,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,580,562.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 300 shares of company stock valued at $10,075. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth approximately $61,481,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth approximately $771,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.