Short Interest in Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO) Rises By 26.1%

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 316,400 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the February 14th total of 250,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 280,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
NYSE CLCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. 125,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,821. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Cool has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $14.50.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.
