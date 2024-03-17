Short Interest in Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO) Rises By 26.1%

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 316,400 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the February 14th total of 250,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 280,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Cool Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CLCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. 125,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,821. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Cool has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Cool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Institutional Trading of Cool

Cool Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cool during the first quarter worth $25,996,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cool by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,027,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,786,000 after buying an additional 1,077,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Cool during the fourth quarter worth about $12,220,000. Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in Cool by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 712,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after buying an additional 55,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Cool during the first quarter worth about $4,827,000. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

