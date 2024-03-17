Short Interest in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Decreases By 9.8%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the February 14th total of 7,620,000 shares. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 2.3 %

CENX stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. 2,980,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.53. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley raised Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $881,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Century Aluminum news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $881,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Century Aluminum by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

