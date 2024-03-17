Short Interest in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Expands By 10.2%

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the February 14th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ashish Bendre sold 20,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $690,745.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,901.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael R. Leach sold 5,000 shares of Allient stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $171,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashish Bendre sold 20,382 shares of Allient stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $690,745.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,901.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,382 shares of company stock worth $1,026,946 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allient

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allient during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,725,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allient during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allient during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Allient Trading Up 3.3 %

Allient Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:ALNT opened at $32.93 on Friday. Allient has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Allient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Allient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

