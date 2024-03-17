Short Interest in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Rises By 8.1%

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the February 14th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 252,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Alarm.com Price Performance

ALRM stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.18. The company had a trading volume of 541,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,047. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $614,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,181 shares of company stock worth $7,671,763. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Alarm.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRM. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Further Reading

