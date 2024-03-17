Short Interest in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Drops By 9.6%

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the February 14th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.1 days. Approximately 19.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIRS opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.17 million, a P/E ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AirSculpt Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SW Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 4,072,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,506,000 after purchasing an additional 261,680 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,744,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 622,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 69,136 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 570,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 27,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.