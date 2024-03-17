Short Interest in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Drops By 13.8%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the February 14th total of 23,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.
