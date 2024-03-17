Short Interest in Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL) Drops By 22.9%

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the February 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) by 128.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Adlai Nortye alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Adlai Nortye Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ANL opened at $9.00 on Friday. Adlai Nortye has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37.

About Adlai Nortye

(Get Free Report)

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adlai Nortye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adlai Nortye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.