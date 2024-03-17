Short Interest in ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Drops By 20.2%

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the February 14th total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABIVAX Société Anonyme

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABVX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,488,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,842,000.

Get ABIVAX Société Anonyme alerts:

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of ABVX opened at $13.95 on Friday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71.

About ABIVAX Société Anonyme

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.