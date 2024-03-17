Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Trainline (LON:TRN)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.75) to GBX 428 ($5.48) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.36) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 316 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.48) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 347 ($4.45).

Shares of Trainline stock opened at GBX 378.40 ($4.85) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7,568.00 and a beta of 1.54. Trainline has a 1 year low of GBX 216.40 ($2.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 380.60 ($4.88). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 318.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 291.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

