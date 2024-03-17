Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,716 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Shell accounts for approximately 3.0% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $11,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,216,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,632. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average of $64.60. The stock has a market cap of $214.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

