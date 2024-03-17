Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $160.41

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.41 ($2.06) and traded as high as GBX 186.50 ($2.39). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 185 ($2.37), with a volume of 2,801,608 shares traded.

SRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 177.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 160.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,027.78, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $1.14. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,666.67%.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

