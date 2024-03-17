SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.95

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.73. SenesTech shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 93,498 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SenesTech to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on SenesTech from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Get SenesTech alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNES

SenesTech Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of SenesTech

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 70,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 1.94% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SenesTech

(Get Free Report)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.