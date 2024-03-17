Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) CAO Brian Szymanski Sells 8,080 Shares

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $67,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Szymanski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of Select Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $55,229.20.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

Select Water Solutions stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.66. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Institutional Trading of Select Water Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 189.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Select Water Solutions during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Select Water Solutions by 79.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Select Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Select Water Solutions by 45.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

