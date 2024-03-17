SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Declares $0.19 Interim Dividend

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.
SEEK Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Insider Transactions at SEEK
In related news, insider Jamaludin Ibrahim acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$26.70 ($17.68) per share, with a total value of A$34,707.40 ($22,985.03). In related news, insider Ian Narev 71,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. Also, insider Jamaludin Ibrahim acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$26.70 ($17.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,707.40 ($22,985.03). Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
SEEK Company Profile
SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SEEK
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.