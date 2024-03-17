SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Declares $0.19 Interim Dividend

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

SEEK Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at SEEK

In related news, insider Jamaludin Ibrahim acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$26.70 ($17.68) per share, with a total value of A$34,707.40 ($22,985.03). In related news, insider Ian Narev 71,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. Also, insider Jamaludin Ibrahim acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$26.70 ($17.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,707.40 ($22,985.03). Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

SEEK Company Profile

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

