Secret One Day Volume Reaches $4.96 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and $4.96 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 29.7% against the dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.22 or 0.00116120 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00038620 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00017716 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002915 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00195061 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $314.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

