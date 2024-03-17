Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for United Airlines in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.55. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.72 per share.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share.
NASDAQ UAL opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 45,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.
