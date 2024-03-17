Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,034 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728,461 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $105,854,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,436,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,374,000 after buying an additional 3,961,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 401,736.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,881,000 after buying an additional 3,326,378 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $19.95 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

