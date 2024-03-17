Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,712 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $13,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,340.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.05. 877,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,841. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.11. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

