Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.39% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 177.1% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,646 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,091,000 after acquiring an additional 349,868 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $21,337,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 48.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,431,000 after buying an additional 201,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.16. 134,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,089. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.96.

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

