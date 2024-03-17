Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 0.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 145,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 60.1% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 347,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 130,344 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 227,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,314,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,385,000 after buying an additional 119,241 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.14. 349,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,594. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

