Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 683,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,986 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 2.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $23,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 377,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 305,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 126,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

FNDF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.95. 783,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,456. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average of $32.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

