Sapphire Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $10.46 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $10.46 million and approximately $988.24 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,576.28 or 0.05313946 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00081900 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00018063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00018503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00017948 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,683,186,005 coins and its circulating supply is 1,662,598,982 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.