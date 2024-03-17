SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.0213 on Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 17th. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $25,164.42 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00005870 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00025762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00015766 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001812 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,112.25 or 0.99890689 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.32 or 0.00152985 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02170904 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $24,932.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

