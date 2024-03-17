Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 893 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sage Capital Advisors llc trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,590,533,000 after purchasing an additional 317,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,334,173,000 after purchasing an additional 196,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,812,000 after purchasing an additional 371,298 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $113.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

