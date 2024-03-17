Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 643 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sage Capital Advisors llc decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 70,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.