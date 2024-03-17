Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 2,019 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lowered its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc owned 0.22% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,232,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 713,574 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 39,892 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 79,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 203.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 31.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average of $31.74.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.