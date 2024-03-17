Sage Capital Advisors llc Purchases 5,606 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc owned about 0.50% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DMAR. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 282.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at about $123,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $210.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.35.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

