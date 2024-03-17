Sage Capital Advisors llc Purchases 177 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.04.

Tesla Trading Up 0.7 %

Tesla stock opened at $163.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $520.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.39. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.