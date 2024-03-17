Sage Capital Advisors llc Invests $880,000 in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $356,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 761.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 37,397 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,986,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 153,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,884,000 after buying an additional 13,053 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $67.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

