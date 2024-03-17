Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $808,000 Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc owned about 0.19% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the second quarter worth $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 156.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $448.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.72.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

