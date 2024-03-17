Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $808,000 Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJULFree Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc owned about 0.19% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the second quarter worth $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 156.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Trading Down 0.3 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $448.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.72.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

