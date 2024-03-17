Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $7.58 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 2.5% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in RTX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in RTX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in RTX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

NYSE:RTX opened at $92.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.85.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

