Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires 406 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 2.3 %

TAP stock opened at $67.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.64. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.32 and a 1-year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

