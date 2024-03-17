Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.98

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.98 and traded as low as $24.83. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 809 shares changing hands.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.98.

About Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not

since 2010, sachem capital has been financing opportunistic real estate transactions in the new england area. sachem capital provides quick, short-term bridge capital for real estate investors, builders or developers who need immediate funding or to solve an immediate problem. our creative real estate financing solutions are developed exclusively for those seeking alternatives to conventional bank loans.

