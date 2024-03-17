Rune Price Hits $8.99 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Rune has a total market cap of $176,433.71 and $370,235.62 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune token can now be bought for about $8.99 or 0.00013186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rune

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 8.4645719 USD and is down -7.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $357,248.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

