Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $136.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Thursday. They currently have an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LEN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $156.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.09 and a 200 day moving average of $134.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar has a 12 month low of $99.81 and a 12 month high of $167.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Lennar by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 88,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Lennar by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lennar by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

