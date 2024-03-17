Roth Capital Weighs in on Ur-Energy Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

URE opened at C$1.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.15. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.13 and a 1 year high of C$2.72. The stock has a market cap of C$557.63 million, a P/E ratio of -12.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.17.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

