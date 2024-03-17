Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $285,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $133,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 695,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $285,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.20. Rocket Lab USA has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 74.64% and a negative return on equity of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $59.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

